Fire outbreak razes down over 100 structures at Madina Ritz Junction

Ritz Junction, a suburb of Madina, Accra, has been devastated by a fire outbreak which happened in the early hours of Sunday, June 6, 2022.



At least 100 wooden structures and metal containers at Ritz Junction were affected by the fire, with some of these structures being completely destroyed.





The Ghana National Fire Service, in a post shared on Facebook, said that the fire started at 10:21 am and it is yet to determine its cause.



It added that it was able to bring the situation under control with the help of its personnel from the Legon, Madina, Headquarters, Abelemkpe and Trade Fair Fire Stations.



“It took Firefighters 1 hour 14 minutes to douse the raging fire without recording any casualty. The cause of fire is yet to be established.



“Fire damage caused to about 100 wooden structures and metal containers used for both residential and commercial purposes and their contents is quite extensive.





“About 200 wooden structures and metal containers and their contents worth several thousands of cedis have been salvaged from the fire ruins by the dexterous Firefighters,” portions of the post shared by the fire service read.



A video shared on social media also showed the fire uncontrollably razing down structures at Ritz Junction.



Onlookers could be heard saying that the firemen were helpless because they had run out of water.



