Fire outbreaks on the rise in Effutu

Fighting fire accidents is a shared responsibility, hence all must comply with regulations

Source: GNA

Divisional Officer III (D0 III), Kwesi Hughes, Effutu Municipal Fire Commander, has called on drivers and the people living in and around Effutu to adhere to fire safety tips and road safety regulations.

He said fighting fire accidents was a shared responsibility and all must comply with the laid down regulations to help prevent fire outbreaks and accidents on the roads.



DO III Kwesi Hughes, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said a total of 107 incidents, made up of vehicular, fire, and rescue missions were recorded in 2021 as against 47 in 2020.



The significant rise in accidents, he noted, could be attributed to avoidable human errors.



According to him, the increase also indicated that the citizenry had still not given fire safety protocols the needed urgency and attention it deserved.



He said Vehicular accident cases in 2021 was 27, with 12 deaths and

57 injuries, whilst Domestic fires recorded 19 cases, as against five



in 2020, adding that 6 Electrical Fires were recorded in 2021 but no case in 2020.



He said 15 Bush fires were reported in 2021 and 2020, whilst vehicle fires increased from five in 2020 to eight in 2021, commercial fires also increased from six in 2020 to eight in 2021.



He advised the citizenry to strictly adhere to basic fire safety principles and road regulations, as well as desist from activities that could result in fire outbreaks. He urged them not to hesitate to call its hotline during emergencies.



The Fire Commander mentioned non-adherence to fire safety tips, inadequate hydrants in Effutu and its surrounding towns and unwarranted fire activities carried out in some markets in the municipality, as some of the challenges in fighting fires.

He praised the personnel for exhibiting professionalism, dedication



and commitment to duty and assured that the Fire Service will execute



its core duties without fear to save lives and properties.