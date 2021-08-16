Fire ravages St Charles Minor Seminary School dormitory in Tamale

Chop boxes, mattresses, bags, books and other Personal belongings of students were burnt

Students of the St. Charles Minor Seminary Senior High School in Tamale are counting their losses after fire gutted a dormitory and classroom block constructed by the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) Sunday morning.

Chop boxes, mattresses, bags, books and other Personal belongings of over 300 students were completely burnt.



The fire started around 7:30 am Sunday morning at the dormitory burning the entire block.



A classroom block constructed by the PTA of the school was also razed down.



It took the intervention of personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service to bring the fire under control after some two hours.



Some of the students shared their frustrations.

Narrating the incident to the media, Headmaster of the school Polycarp Kuusokub said the students were observing their usual Sunday morning mass when they realized the dormitory had caught fire.



He expressed worry over the regular fire cases recorded in the school.



Meanwhile the Northern Regional Operation Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service Tisong Charles has appealed to school management to check the wiring system of the school.



This is the third time in three years the school has experienced fire outbreaks.