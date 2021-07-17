Fire razes 4-bedroom apartment at Asante Bekwai

Correspondence from Ashanti region

Fire has razed down a 4-bedroom house in Asanso, a suburb of Asante Bekwai in the Ashanti region.



An eyewitness who spoke to GhanaWeb said that she saw the fire on the roof but couldn't ascertain how the fire started.



She quickly called the Bekwai fire station to inform them about the fire disaster.



"I quickly called the Bekwai fire station and I was told that their fire tender was at fault so it sent it had been sent for maintenance. It took Fomena Fire Service firefighters an hour to arrive at the scene to douse the fire," She said.



Speaking to the Bekwai Divisional Fire Commander, DO3 Daniel Asamoah, he said his outfit cannot readily tell the cause of the fire, but will make it known after investigations.

"We can't say the fire outages was the cause though, but I must take this opportunity to advise every household to be very careful on how they should take control of the electrical power especially when leaving home for work," he stated.



In an interview with the land Lady of the house, Maame Adwoa, she said, there was power outages in the morning when she was leaving home.



"Because of the outage, I had to switch off all sockets before going to work. I don't know if that was the cause or what? But I also suspect that could possibly be the cause. Now, I'm completely finished," She said.



The victim said her future and that of her family hangs in limbo as their monies and properties have been lost to the inferno.



The fire started around 1:30pm on Friday destroyed properties worth GH¢40,000 and others.

No casualties have however been recorded.



In an interview with Asare Baffour, Assembly Member for the Asanso electoral area, someone called him that there was a fire outbreak in his electoral area, so he quickly called the Bekwai fire station, and unfortunately, was told that their fire tender had been sent for maintenance.



He called on the government to help the victims, and also make ambulances available for the area.



