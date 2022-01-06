Fire razes down 10-bedroom house at Tafo

Remains of the burnt house

A fire Outbreak has razed down a 10-bedroom house which also served as a herbal clinic at Tafo-Ahenbronum in the Old Tafo Municipality of the Ashanti Region as occupants in the house were rendered homeless.

Items destroyed by the fire include Television sets, refrigerators, Electrical Appliances, Furniture, Cooking and eating utensils, Food Items, Cash thousands of bottles of Herbal Medicines, documents, and other properties amounting to millions of cedis.



The fire which started around 4 pm on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, took the intervention of some neighbours and personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) who prevented the fire from spreading to nearby buildings.



A fire officer told OTECNEWS that the office had a distress call from an unknown person about the incident and personnel rushed and got to the scene within five minutes, but the house had completely got burnt.



Speaking with OTECNEWS, Samuel Oduro Brobbey, owner of the house, explained that he received a distress call from his nephew that the house was on fire and had burnt completely.



According to Mr. Oduro Brobbey, the fire was said to have started from the Herbal Clinic and spread to all the rooms including the roofing.



One of the affected family members, Agya Badu, told OTEC News' Kwame Agyenim Boateng that about 16 people have been displaced as a result of the deadly inferno.

“I quickly called in the fire service, police and made attempts to get some neighbours to rush to the scene to help put off the fire because my wife was the only person in the house,” he disclosed.



“I’m at the scene of the incident and I can confirm to you that 10 bedrooms and other auxiliary rooms have all been burnt down,” Agya Badu cried.



Agya Badu further noted that some tenants who saw smoke in the house raised alarm but all efforts to quench the fire went into futility as the inferno was too difficult a match for them.



The cause of the fire is immediately not known as fire officials have begun investigating the incident.



