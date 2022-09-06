Fire razes down portions of Dadiesoaba Nursing & Midwifery Training College

Dadiesoaba NMTC was gutted by fire

Portions of Dadiesoaba Nursing and Midwifery Training College in the Asutifi South District of the Ahafo Region have been completely destroyed by fire.

Reports indicate the fire started around 3:00 pm on Sunday, September 4.



The inferno which swept through the entire girls’ dormitory burnt the structure down.



Over 150 students have been reportedly been affected by the incident.



A video circulating on social media and sighted by angelonline.com.gh showed students weeping as they helplessly watched their belongings burn to ashes.



Though the cause of the fire is yet to be revealed, Bismark Oppong Dente, a student of the College, blamed the cause of the fire outbreak on what he termed as ‘dumsor’.

According to him “the lights kept going on and off just like our normal dumsor. So when it went off and came back then the fire started…”



He also accused the Fire Service for failing to act swiftly to salvage the situation.



“We called the fire service and they kept telling us they are coming…for about an hour and a half that we called them, they had not responded to our distress call yet. When they came too, they didn’t come with the fire tender…as to whether they were there to see if our call was true or whatever it is they came to do, we don’t know…and that’s why the students were hooting at them and sacking them to leave.



When asked if the Service suspected a prank call, he responded that “we are students who deal with health matters [and therefore] we can never joke with a such a serious issue. What made us angry was the fact that they came without tools to quench the fire and that’s why we the students were not receptive of them. It was later that the Bechem Fire Service came to douse the remaining fires…”



Meanwhile the students have resorted to making make-shift sleeping places in their lecture halls.