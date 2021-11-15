Fire razes eight-bedroom house completely at Ohwim

File photo of fire incident

Correspondence from Ashanti Region

A fire outbreak that occurred on Sunday, November 14 at Ohwim in the Bantama Sub-Metro of the Ashanti region has completely destroyed at least an eight (8) bedroom house.



The sad incident which specifically happened at Ohwim Asore-Nkwanta has rendered all the occupants of the house homeless since it occurred on Sunday afternoon, November 14, 2021 after church.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb, Nana Kofi Asante, landlord of the house said his sisters were preparing meals for the family after church when they noticed smoke emerging from one of the rooms.



A few seconds before they could reach the said room to find out what was actually happening, the situation got worse with the fire spreading throughout the house.



Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service were called to rescue the situation, but unfortunately, the houses got burnt before their arrival.

SO1 Augustine Ahenfo from the Bremang branch of the GNFS said, the cause of the outbreak is not yet known.



He however urged every community to make sure they alert fire personnel at an early stage in case of a fire outbreak emergency situation.



He revealed that the fire service was going to investigate to ascertain the cause of the fire.



https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/imagelib/pics/488/48843033.jpg



https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/imagelib/pics/980/98041184.jpg