Fire razes grocery shop at Adum

The cause of the fire outbreak is yet to be established

Second fire outbreak recorded in Kumasi in 24-hours

Firefighters battle inferno at Adum



Cause of Adum fire outbreak not established



A fire outbreak has been reported at Adum within the Central Business District of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.



According to a Citinewsroom.com report, the inferno razed down a grocery shop around the location.



The report indicates that fire officers had been battling the fire for over two hours.



“Fire officers are struggling to douse the flame. The heavy vehicular traffic in the area is also impeding the firefighting process. Currently, the building where the fire started is collapsing,” Citi News‘ Ashanti Regional Correspondent, Hafiz Tijani said.

The incident comes barely 24-hours after another fire incident was reported at the wood market at Akwatialine in Kumasi on Thursday, February 3, 2022.



It has however not been established the exact cause of the outbreak in both instances.





Charlie how one place in Kejetia is burning ern, fire service is yet to arrive there meanwhile they are at Adum everyday doing "yes sa!!"



Ei Ghana???????? pic.twitter.com/ZewxPP45a5 — Akosuah Tuntum ???????????????? (@Akosuah_T) February 4, 2022