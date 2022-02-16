Fire tender crashes on it’s way to fight fire outbreak

This was after the station received a distress call from the Atebubu Fire Station

A fire tender belonging to the Sene West Fire Service Station in the Bono East Region has been involved in an accident while on its way to fight a fire outbreak.

This was after the station received a distress call from the Atebubu Fire Station communicating the outbreak of fire at the District Hospital.



The fire tender was immediately dispatched with the siren loudly blowing but upon reaching Wiase, a motorbike cross the fire tender but the driver managed to steer away from the bike.



Another bike not long after, again crossed the fire tender but in an attempt to swerve, the fire tender burst a tire causing the vehicle to somersault.



In the event of the crash, the driver, Isaac Tweneboah, and the Second-in-Command at the Fire Station, Derrick had their hands dislocated and were conveyed by the Ghana Ambulance Service to Techiman Hospital for treatment.

Speaking in an interview, the Sene West Fire Service Commander, Emmanuel Tetteh disclosed that another crew member had a head injury and was rushed to the Techiman Hospital for a scan to be run to establish whether there’s been internal bleeding or not.



He added that the Fire Tender has been damaged beyond repairs.



“The fire tender is damaged beyond repairs. We need a replacement. It needs to be sold as scraps there’s nothing the tender can be used for.” Emmanuel Tetteh stated.