0
Menu
News

Fireman injured while quenching inferno at CMB

50127137 The fireman was taken to the Police hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment

Mon, 1 Aug 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Fire has destroyed some parts of CMB in Accra.

The incident which occurred on Sunday, 31 July 2022, also led to the injury of one fireman.

According to the Fire Service, the hazardous nature of the contents at the fire scene led to the injury of the fireman.

The fireman was taken to the Police hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MPs expected to lose their seat in 2024 – Report
Otto Addo sounds out caution to players about Ghana switch
SC declares law on licence to grow cannabis in Ghana unconstitutional
Minister denounces fake soldier arrested for recruitment scam
Spio-Garbrah loses $10m defamation suit against Wontumi
Dampare lists 11 public institutions that should be investigated for corruption
'Bitter' Anyidoho being chauffeured by National Security - MP alleges
Kwaku Azar fumes over GLC's 'ghost' pass mark for law school entrance exams
Chinese galamseyers, Ghanaian allies busted by agents from Jubilee House
IGP's response to most corrupt institution tag against Police Service
Related Articles: