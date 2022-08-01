Fireman injured while quenching inferno at CMB

Mon, 1 Aug 2022 Source: classfmonline.com
Fire has destroyed some parts of CMB in Accra.
The incident which occurred on Sunday, 31 July 2022, also led to the injury of one fireman.
According to the Fire Service, the hazardous nature of the contents at the fire scene led to the injury of the fireman.
The fireman was taken to the Police hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment.
Source: classfmonline.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- Mile 7 market gutted by fire
- We don’t attend fire scene with empty fire tender - Fire Service
- Stop making prank calls to emergency numbers – Fire Service
- Residents of Nkrumah Flats call on GNFS to award hardworking fireman
- Alavanyo E.P Technical Vocational Institute receives relief items
- Read all related articles