Fireman injured while quenching inferno at CMB

Fire has destroyed some parts of CMB in Accra.

The incident which occurred on Sunday, 31 July 2022, also led to the injury of one fireman.



According to the Fire Service, the hazardous nature of the contents at the fire scene led to the injury of the fireman.

The fireman was taken to the Police hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment.