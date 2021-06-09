First Central Regional Minister in 4th Republic passes on, family wants state burial

First Regional Minister for Central Region, the late John Ernest Ekuban

The family of John Ernest Ekuban has paid a courtesy call on the Member of Parliament for Cape Coast South Constituency, George Kweku Ricketts-Hagan, to officially inform him about the death of the Central Region’s first minister in the Fourth Republic.

Mr Ekuban served as the first MP for Cape Coast in the Fourth Republic and Central Region’s Minister from 1992 to 1996 – in the first term of the late President Jerry John Rawlings.



Mr Ricketts-Hagan was full of praise for the late former lawmaker, describing him as hardworking.



He said it is unfortunate Mr Ekuban had to pass away at this time but those matters are beyond human control.



“Mr Ekuban belongs to the great National Democratic Congress family and his death is a great loss to the party and supporters especially those of us in the Central Region,” he said, assuring the family that he will lead them to inform the former President John. Dramani Mahama and his 2020 running mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang.



According to family spokesperson Emmanuel Rickett, the late John Ernest Ekuban did so well for the people of Cape Coast and deserves a state burial.



He, therefore, appealed to President Nana Akufo-Addo and the Speaker of Parliament to give Mr Ekuban a state burial.

During his term as regional minister, the late MP succeeded in building a new regional hospital, new Centre for National Culture building, Kakum National Park and regional telecommunication office.



The late John Ernest Ekuban died at the Ridge Hospital in Accra on Sunday June 6 in the afternoon.



He was survived by a wife and seven children – six males and one female.







Family of the late John Ernest Ekuban in a pose with Hon. Ricketts-Hagan