First Igbo translation of Quran published in Nigeria

Nigeria Chukwuemeka Igbo Quran.png Sheikh Chukwuemeka with a copy of the Arabic - Igbo Quran

Sun, 3 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigerian scholar translates Quran from Arabic to Igbo

Sheikh Chukwuemeka says it took him five years

Nigeria has a largely Muslim-north and Christian-dominated South

Igbo, a dialect spoken in Nigeria's southeastern region has become the third local language to have a full translation of the Arabic Quran.

This feat was achieved by Sheikh Muhammad Murtala Chukwuemeka, a native of the region who reverted to Islam in 1989 before studying to become a cleric.

He told a BBC reporter that it took him five years to achieve the feat.

Two previous local languages that have translations of the Quran from Arabic are Hausa - a language spoken across the north and Yoruba - spoken in the southwest and parts of the middle belt.

The project was launched last week at an event in the capital, Abuja, specifically at the Ansar-Ud-Deen Mosque, the BBC report added.

The author told journalists that he has printed hundreds of copies of the Quran in Igbo with the view of spreading the “message of Allah” to his Igbo brothers and sisters.

