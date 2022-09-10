First Lady, Mahama, Alan, Ken Agyapong, others storm funeral of Jospong's father

The final burial and funeral service of Opanyin Samuel Kwame Agyepong, the father of the Executive Chairman of Jospong Group of Companies, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, has been graced by dignitaries including Ghana's First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo.

The funeral service organized at the forecourt of the State House was also attended by Ghana's former president, John Dramani Mahama.



Ghana's vice president, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia also attended the ceremony.



Also, some bigwigs in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) including the Trade Minister, Alan Kyeremanteng and Assin Central MP, Kennedy Ohene Agyepong as well as some members of the opposition National Democratic Congress were captured at the grounds.



Videos from the funeral have attracted several comments from social media users who reacted to the display of culture and luxury.



Family, friends and sympathizers were adorned in the official white-and-black cloth for the much-talked-about funeral which came off on Saturday, September 10.

Opanyin Agyepong passed away in June 2022 at age 98.



Below are some videos:











