First Lady deserves praise for her contributions to healthcare – Vice President of Imani Africa

First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo

Vice President of Think Tank, Imani Africa, Selorm Branttie has asserted that First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo deserves commendation for her contributions to the delivery of healthcare in the country, describing her as one of the most impactful First Ladies in terms of social awareness.

“Let’s commend the immense legacy the first Lady has left in her contribution to Healthcare at some of Ghana’s biggest hospitals. The smiles that it would put on many sick people can’t be quantified.



For that alone, she counts as one of the most impactful in terms of social awareness…,” he wrote on social media.



His comments come at a time the First Lady is embroiled in controversy even as she continues to carry out her duties as First Lady and philanthropic works.



The First Lady’s most recent intervention is the commissioning of a large waiting area at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital for mothers. The facility can seat some 150 persons as their await medical care.

Since becoming First Lady in January 2017, she has intervened in very significant ways in providing health facilities for major hospitals in the country. She received much praise for building the mother and baby unit at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.



Notwithstanding her good deeds, Ghanaians rejected plans to put her on a salary and criticized her so severely that he refunded all allowances she had received since becoming First Lady.



