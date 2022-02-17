First Lady makes GH¢50,000 donation to Appiate Support Fund

First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo during the presentation

The First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo has on February 17, 2022 donated GH¢50,000 to the Appiate Support Fund for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the Appiatse community.

In her remark, the First Lady disclosed that she made an earlier donation to the victims of Appiate when the incident first occurred.



She said the incident is a huge tragedy that has troubled all Ghanaians and as a senior citizen of Ghana and a mother full of emphathy for her children, it is only right that she adds her contributes to help the victims.



The First Lady also encouraged all Ghanaians to do what they can to help restore the livelihoods of the people of Appiatse.

"We all have to do our bit to help restore their homes and their lives and as they say Kitua biaa nsua"



The Chairperson of the Fund, Rev. Dr. Joyce Aryee on behalf of the committee expressed her profound gratitude to the First lady for her empathetic gesture towards the reconstruction of the Appiatse community.



Madam Joyce said the first lady has proven that she is indeed a mother of the nation, adding that she knows her contribution will go beyond material things.