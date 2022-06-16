First Lady of The Bahamas Island to visit Ghana ahead of Christopher Davis's coronation

First Lady of The Island of Bahamas, Mrs Ann Marie Davis

Source: Elorm Beenie, Contributor

The First Lady of The Island of Bahamas, Mrs Ann Marie Davis, is set to arrive in Ghana on Thursday, 16th June for the coronation of Bahamian historian and researcher, Christopher Davis as Jan Kwa II.

Christopher Davis is a founder of Sankofa Flamingo Foundation, an NGO for heritage and cultural products. He has over the years researched the widely celebrated Junkanoo Festival in the Carribeans and Southern Americas.



The origin of this festival is Princess Town formerly known as Pokesu, Ahanta West, where Asafohene Jan Kwa I was said to have taken over German Fort Fredriskburg for seven years during the colonial era.



Upon reaching these feet with his research and aim of building a tourism pact between the Ahanta area and The Bahamas, the Overlord of Ahanta, Otumfuo Badu Bonsoe XV will enstool Christopher Davis as a Development Chief- Jan Kwa II at Busua, on Saturday 18th June 2022.



The occasion is to be graced by the First Lady of The Islands of Bahamas, their Cultural Affairs Ambassador Jamal Rolle, Ambassador to Ghana Andrew Wilson, Senior Foreign Affairs Officer Kenneth Wallace, Archaeologist Dr. Micheal Pateman, Junkanoo Commados; and leader and head of family Islands & Festivals Angelique McKay.

The diplomatic delegation will be led by the Western Regional Minister, Hon Kobby Darko; Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Shirley Botchwey; Minister for Tourism, Hon Awal Muhammad; CEOs and Western Regional Council of State Member, Mrs Eunice Buah to pay a courtesy call on the President of Ghana, H. E Nana Akuffo Addo on Friday, 17th June 2022 at Jubilee House Accra.



Amongst matters to discuss will be bilateral relations in areas of trade, cultural and heritage products, tourism, agriculture and climate change.



The government's 2019 Year of Return has highly attracted the diasporans, estimating that there will be a great boost in tourism beyond the return with most returnees looking forward to the repatriation bill in Parliament.