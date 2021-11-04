First anniversary for former President Rawlings scheduled for November 12

Former president Jerry John Rawlings

Source: GNA

The family of late former President Jerry John Rawlings will mark the first anniversary of his passing on Friday, November 12.

A statement from the office of the late former President said there would be a remembrance mass at the Holy Spirit Cathedral, Adabraka, on the same day, November 12, 2021, to mark the anniversary.



It said friends, sympathisers, and members of the public were invited to participate in the remembrance mass, which would commence at 0900 hours.



"Attire for the occasion is white."

The statement said due to Covid-19 requirements, the Cathedral would host a limited number of congregants.



It said seating would thus be on a first-come, first-served basis.



Late former President Rawlings passed away at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on Thursday, November 12, 2020, after a short illness.