2
Menu
News

First consignment of childhood vaccines arrives in Ghana

Health Officials Moving Vaccines To Safety Health officials moving vaccines to safety

Sat, 11 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The first batch of Measles, BCG and Oral Polio vaccines have been received by the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service.

The consignment was received on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

This was announced by the Ministry of Information via its Facebook page stating that the “Ministry of Health and Ghana Health Service receive first consignment of Measles vaccines, Bacille Calmette-Guérin (BCG), a vaccine for tuberculosis (TB) disease and Oral Polio Vaccines.”

The ministry also added that the vaccines are being distributed to various facilities and regions as the country expects more to arrive in the coming weeks from multiple sources.

“Distribution to various regions and facilities underway. More vaccines expected in Ghana in the coming weeks from multiple sources,” wrote the Ministry of Information in a post on Facebook.

In the past week, there has been a widespread shortage of some vaccines used for routine immunisation of babies from birth to at least 18 months in the country.

The development has caused condemnation and critics by citizens who have blamed the government for its inability to provide basic healthcare.







ABJ/MA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I’ll use my Assin Donpem L/A Middle School to dismiss your Ph.D.- Kennedy Agyapong
How the trumpet led late Sherrif Imoro to 'join' Roman Catholic faith
Sammy Gyamfi questions NPP MP who didn’t know BoG printed money
Go to Ukraine if you want to fight - Former Ashaiman MP tells Military
Man grabbed for having sex with daughter; says it is 'tradition'
NDC Primaries: Meet the three academics ditching lecture halls for parliament
Dying passenger 'thrown out' of commercial vehicle on Accra to Kumasi Highway
Sperm Merchants: The cartels harvesting and selling used condoms for rituals in Ghana
How policeman 'saved' sick passenger ejected from commercial bus
Ashaiman swoop: Five key things Mahama addressed in his statement to military