First copy of R2Bees’ ‘Back 2 Basics’ album purchased for GHC60,000

A die-hard R2Bees fan has purchased a copy of their ‘Back 2 Basics’ album for a whooping GH60,000.



In what seemed like an auction during the album launch, the unidentified young man was the highest bidder as he settled on GHC60, 000 cash to purchase the newly released album.



He floored several individuals who offered a smaller amount to grab the first copy of the album.



“It is not easy to come by money so if someone brings out money to support a movement like this, lets appreciate him,” the host said as he presented a first copy of the album to him.

Meanwhile, R2Bees has released their much-anticipated album titled ‘Back 2 Basics’.



The new album features the likes of Mr. Eazi, Stonebwoy, King Promise, Gyakie, La Meme Gang’s prodigy, Darkovibes, Wizkid, RJZ, Spacely, Humble Dis, Medikal, B4bonah, and Joeboy.



The album listening which was held on November 24, 2021, in Accra, hosted several celebrities including Efya, Efia Odo, Kelvin Bwoy, King Promise, Mona4reall, Gyakie, Yaw Tog, MzVee, Kidi, Fameye, K.O.D, and many more.



Before the release of ‘Back to Basics,’ the duo had released their 3rd album, ‘Site 15’ which was released in 2019, a few days to lock down all around the world.



