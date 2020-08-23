Politics

First lady calls on chiefs of Prampram, others, to retain NPP in power

First lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo

The First Lady Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo has paid a courtesy call on chiefs and people of Kpone, Ningo and Prampram, and appealed to them to vote to retain the current government for four more years.

She said the government was determined to continue with its numerous developmental projects and programmes to benefit all Ghanaian, therefore, the need to give the New Patriotic Party (NPP) a second term, come December 2020.



“This government has done a lot, especially for women and children. How many of our children would have remained at home without free SHS?,” the First lady quizzed.



She said “President Nana Addo thinks so much about Ghanaians and have proven to be a true leader, especially in these COVID-19 times. “Please vote for him. Four more for Nana, four more for NPP.”



Mrs Akufo-Addo, donated various food items to the traditional Councils of Kpone, Ningo and Prampram to aid their celebration of the Homowo festival.



The items included bags of corn and palm-nuts, gallons of palm-oil, some alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.



She later cut the sod for the construction of a 40-stall market complex at Ningo, being the second phase of the market project and being sponsored by the Rebecca Foundation.

The market, a fulfilment of a 2016 promise by the First lady, would enable the women to get a befitting place for their trading activities to enhance their socio-economic development.



She assured them of the Rebecca Foundation’s determination to intensify the implementation of its initiatives in all parts of the country to complement the government's complement government’s efforts in enhancing the lives of its citizens.



The Rebecca Foundation had since 2017, implemented initiatives such as “Terema” (supporting women to improve their economic status), “Because I want to Be” (keeping girls in school), and “Learning to Read” (improving child literacy), among others, as well as the construction of some health facilities and supply of hospital equipment to needy institutions, in its effort to better the lives of especially women and children.



The First Lady was accompanied on the visit by Ms Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Member of Parliament for Anyaa Sowutuom, Ms Elizabeth Sackey, Deputy Greater Accra Regional Minister, Ms Irene Naa Torshie, Administrator of the District Assembly Common Fund and Mr Jerry Shaibu Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer of the Coastal Development Authority.



The annual Homowo festival is celebrated by the Gas to remind themselves of their long battle against famine and the eventual rains, which led to good harvest to ease their hunger.

