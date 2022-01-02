First strike in 2022: KATH hardest hit as anesthetists lay down tools

KATH is the biggest health facility in the Ashanti Region

Reports from Kumasi in the Ashanti Region indicate that the strike by Anesthetics is biting hard, especially at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, KATH.

Anesthetics on strike meant that surgeries that need patients to be sedated have to be suspended.



The Ghana Association of Certified Registered Anesthetists issued a statement last month announcing its intent to lay down their tools, effective January 1, 2022.



It also stated the same in a letter addressed to the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu.

The Association noted that, “The leadership of the Ghana Association of Certified Registered Anesthetists wish to bring to the attention of your honorable office and other stakeholders that its members cannot continue to provide anesthesia services effective 1st January 2022”.



The Ghana Association of Certified Registered Anesthetists pointed out that the industrial action was due to the Ministry of Health’s failure to address its concerns of changing the title of members from ‘Physician Assistants’ to ‘Certified Registered Anesthetists’.