First year Atebubu College of Education students sent home for refusing to bring plastic chairs

Level 100 students of the Atebubu College of education, in the Atebubu Amantin Municipality of the Bono East Region, who reported to the school for the semester, without plastic chairs, as prescribed by the Students Representative Council (SRC) have been sent home.

The SRC had in a communique, on Wednesday, 25 May 2022, directed first-year students to come along with plastic chairs when reporting for the semester.



The SRC’s directive was to help address the problem of inadequate furniture at the college.



“Notwithstanding, the ceremonial chairs you were asked to buy, have called for a restructure of your registration into the various dormitories, that is, all the mattresses would be in the custody of the hall president to whom you are to submit your plastic chairs and receive your mattress number of which will be recorded against your name,” the SRC noted in the communique.



The SRC, therefore refused level 100 students' entry for reporting without their plastic chairs.

A level 100 student, resident in Atebubu, in a bid to caution other students intending to report for the semester without the plastic chair, shared her experience.



“I’m on an Okada en route to my house, I live here in Atebubu. When I arrived at the school, I was not allowed to enter.



“So I’m on my way back home because I’m not ready to buy the plastic chair.”