2
Menu
News

First year Atebubu College of Education students sent home for refusing to bring plastic chairs

Atebubu The SRC’s directive was to help address the problem of inadequate furniture at the college

Tue, 31 May 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Level 100 students of the Atebubu College of education, in the Atebubu Amantin Municipality of the Bono East Region, who reported to the school for the semester, without plastic chairs, as prescribed by the Students Representative Council (SRC) have been sent home.

The SRC had in a communique, on Wednesday, 25 May 2022, directed first-year students to come along with plastic chairs when reporting for the semester.

The SRC’s directive was to help address the problem of inadequate furniture at the college.

“Notwithstanding, the ceremonial chairs you were asked to buy, have called for a restructure of your registration into the various dormitories, that is, all the mattresses would be in the custody of the hall president to whom you are to submit your plastic chairs and receive your mattress number of which will be recorded against your name,” the SRC noted in the communique.

The SRC, therefore refused level 100 students' entry for reporting without their plastic chairs.

A level 100 student, resident in Atebubu, in a bid to caution other students intending to report for the semester without the plastic chair, shared her experience.

“I’m on an Okada en route to my house, I live here in Atebubu. When I arrived at the school, I was not allowed to enter.

“So I’m on my way back home because I’m not ready to buy the plastic chair.”

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Borussia Dortmund celebrates Akrobeto
Brother of murdered lawyer gives full details
I lost after paying GH¢1,000 to each delegate – Asare Bediako
Agyapong once spoke about govt officials who own state lands
Meet the 15 NPP Chairmen elected in the regions
Cabinet rejects price-control mechanism - Gabby hints
Gunshot wound exposes runaway armed robber
How Ben Ephson wrongly predicted another election in Ghana
How Muntari led players to boycott business class in 2011
How Muntari led players to boycott business class in 2011
Related Articles: