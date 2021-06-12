Fisheries Ministry announces close season

Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mavis Hawa Koomson

The Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development and the Fisheries Commission have announced that they are implementing the 2021 closed season for all fishing fleets.

They announced this in a statement dated June 10, 2021.



According to the statement, the closed season for artisanal and in shore fleets starts from 1st to 31st July, 2021.



It added that the closed season for industrial fleets starts from 1st July to 31st August.

Below is the statement



