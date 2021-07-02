Fishermen in New Takoradi comply with closed season directives

The current state of the the shores of New Takoradi

Source: GNA

Following the closed season directives for inshore and artisanal fishers, fishermen in New Takoradi in the Western Region have complied with the directives and have not gone fishing since Thursday, July 1, 2021.

A visit by the GNA to the shores of New Takoradi, saw many of the fishers sitting idle, while others were mending their nets, with some packing their fishing gears for safekeeping.



The Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development in collaboration with the Fisheries Commission announced the 2021 closed season starting from July 1, to August 31, 2021.



The two bodies implementing the closed season indicated that artisanal and inshore fleets would observe theirs from July 1 to 31st, while that of the industrial fleets would be observed from July 1 to August 31, 2021.



The closed season policy under section 84 of the Fisheries Act 2002( Act 625) is intended to reduce overexploitation and to ensure fish stock replenishment in Ghana's marine waters.



The measure is a major step towards rebuilding the marine fish stock that sustains the livelihoods of over 2.7 million Ghanaians.

It is also to deal with the issue of post-harvest losses as well as ensure a better way of processing and packaging fish for the market.



John Arthur, Chief fisherman for New Takoradi speaking to the GNA, asked for an alternative support system to mitigate the likely impact of the fishing closed season on their livelihoods.



He also called for more efforts and support to keep them economically sound and to provide them with alternative income sources.



The chief fishermen said they were complying with that directives, but noted that the closed season might not be the only solution to restore depleted fish stock, but also the activities of foreign vessels on the high seas should be checked.





He lamented how the activities of the trawlers "Saiko" and the use of unorthodox fishing methods were affecting their business and urged the government to intensify efforts to halt such activities.



Mr Arthur stated that "replenishing the depleted marine could not be achieved if Saiko fishing continued to be unchecked."



Ghana observed its first closed season in 2019, but could not observe the rule in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.