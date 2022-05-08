Fishing vessel sinks between Elmina and Takoradi, one feared dead

File photo

One person is feared dead with another reported missing after a fishing vessel - Menghxin 11, sunk between the sea waters of Elmina and Takoradi on Saturday, May 7, 2022.



According to the survivors, the crew could not sustain the balance on one side after trying to pull a net full of fish into the vessel, leading to it sinking into the sea waters.

According to a myjoyonline report, the captain of the fishing vessel is reported dead.



Meanwhile, three others who were on board the fishing vessel were rescued and are currently receiving medical care.



The rescue mission and the navy have been deployed to search for other survivors.



So far, only the mortal remains of the captain has been recovered from the accident.