Five Men of God whose prophetic style could be affected by Police statement

31st night or New Year’s Eve is usually marked with pomp and pageantry as people celebrate the entry into the New Year.



In Ghana, New Year’s Eve has also become an event where some of the popular prophets give the citizens prophetic forecasts into what the New Year could bring.



These nights are usually characterized by prophecies about happenings to some influential persons and institutions in the country.



This year’s edition could be different as the Ghana Police Service has issued a statement in which it is seeking to 'regulate' prophecies on the night.

Some pastors in the country are famed for their prophecies on New Year’s Eve, with the police statement seking to sanitize 31st nights, GhanaWeb highlights five prophets who could be affected by the directive.



Nigel Gaisie



The leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel International is one of the nation’s most controversial prophets. He is credited with correctly predicting the demise of dancehall goddess Ebony Reigns among others.



He has over the years used his platform to predict winners of elections in the country among other issues.



He is however likely to change his ways and adopt a different style of relaying his prophecies following the order by the police. One thing is for sure, that he will drop prophecies on Friday evening according to a post on his Facebook page.



Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah

His followers called him ‘the Nation’s Prophet’ and he is believed to be the spiritual father for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Reverend Owusu Bempah has over the years predicted major occurrences with the most easily-remembered one being the supposed death of the National Chief Imam.



That prophecy triggered a controversy that ended with him withdrawing the particular prophecy.



He is another person who would have to change his way of announcing prophecies.



Reverend Badu Kobi



Reverend Badu Kobi predicted a win for John Dramani Mahama in the 2020 elections but as already known, he got it wrong. He however has a number of correct predictions to his credit and as expected will be releasing a few more on Friday.

The mode of communication will, however, have to change if he does not want to fall foul of the Police caution.



Bishop Salifu Amoako



Like Reverend Owusu Bempah, the leader of the Alive Chapel International has his prophecies usually in favor of the NPP.



Last year he predicted the death of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta. He subsequently announced that the death has been removed after some members of Ken Ofori-Atta’s family sought divine intervention.



He is another prophet who will have to navigate the police’s caution on prophecies.



Reverend Obofour

Kwaku Bofour as his followers call him is one of the country’s popular men of God.



Reverend Obofour has serially prophesied into the lives of his congregation and seldom speaks on national issues.



His style will most likely be affected by the statement from the Ghana Police Service.



Lawyers contest Police statement



Meanwhile, some legal practitioners have contested the constitutionality of the statement by the Ghana Police Service.



Sammy Darko and Oliver Barker-Vormawor claim what the police are seeking to do is not supported by the country’s constitution.