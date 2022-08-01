4
Five busted for causing unlawful harm, damage at Bono East NDC office

Five Busted For Causing Unlawful Harm.png The five arrested suspects

Mon, 1 Aug 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Police have arrested five persons for their alleged involvement in attacks at the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Regional Party Office at Techiman in the Bono East Region on July 28, 2022.

The suspects are Kojo Agyei alias Kojo Cocaine, Illiasu Sulemana aka Oboot, Andrew Kemire, Fatau Abdallah, and Alhaji Nuhu.

During the attacks, one person sustained multiple knife wounds and is currently on admission at the Techiman government hospital.

The sliding windows of the party office and a vehicle that was parked at the office were vandalised.

All suspects, according to the Police, will be arraigned today, August 1, 2022, to face justice.

The Police also urged individuals and groups to choose dialogue rather than violence to resolve their differences since the police will not hesitate to apply the law.

