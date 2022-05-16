Five cheat death in ghastly accident at Gomoa Akotsi

No lives were lost in the accident

Five passengers missed death by a whisker after two vehicles collided head-on at sarcon junction between Akotsi and Ojobi in the Gomoa East Municipality of the Central Region.

The five including four men and a woman sustained injuries in the crash that occurred on Sunday 15 May 2022 evening involving a Toyota Hilux with registration number GN 8806-15 and Chevrolet Captiva with DV number plate 7823-22.



Eyewitnesses say both cars had attempted to overtake other vehicles during heavy rain and in the event collided head-on.

The victims were rushed to the Winneba Specialist and Trauma Hospital for treatment by other motorists.