Five cheat death in ghastly accident at Gomoa Akotsi

Mon, 16 May 2022 Source: kasapafmonline.com
Five passengers missed death by a whisker after two vehicles collided head-on at sarcon junction between Akotsi and Ojobi in the Gomoa East Municipality of the Central Region.
The five including four men and a woman sustained injuries in the crash that occurred on Sunday 15 May 2022 evening involving a Toyota Hilux with registration number GN 8806-15 and Chevrolet Captiva with DV number plate 7823-22.
Eyewitnesses say both cars had attempted to overtake other vehicles during heavy rain and in the event collided head-on.
The victims were rushed to the Winneba Specialist and Trauma Hospital for treatment by other motorists.
Source: kasapafmonline.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- 6 students die on the spot after driver rams into them
- Former Asutifi North MP involved in a horrific accident
- Surveillance camera captures horrific accident on Labone Junction
- 44-year-old articulator driver arrested for insecure loading and careless driving
- LPG content successfully transferred from tanker that crushed on N1 – Police
- Read all related articles