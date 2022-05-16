0
Menu
News

Five cheat death in ghastly accident at Gomoa Akotsi

Futa's Car Accident No lives were lost in the accident

Mon, 16 May 2022 Source: kasapafmonline.com

Five passengers missed death by a whisker after two vehicles collided head-on at sarcon junction between Akotsi and Ojobi in the Gomoa East Municipality of the Central Region.

The five including four men and a woman sustained injuries in the crash that occurred on Sunday 15 May 2022 evening involving a Toyota Hilux with registration number GN 8806-15 and Chevrolet Captiva with DV number plate 7823-22.

Eyewitnesses say both cars had attempted to overtake other vehicles during heavy rain and in the event collided head-on.

The victims were rushed to the Winneba Specialist and Trauma Hospital for treatment by other motorists.

Source: kasapafmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mahama declares interest in 2024 NDC flagbearership race
I blame Akans for looking on unconcerned about Agyapa – Barker-Vormawor
'This economy is a mess, we are sinking in debt' - Kofi Bentil
It is absurd, ridiculous to increase tariffs by 148%, 334% - Kofi Kapito
I’ve earned the bragging right, I’m a senior presenter – Delay shades ‘small girl’
Abena Korkor will one day strip naked in front of the president – Bulldog
Four factors that could determine NDC chairmanship race
Kotoko is not ready to play in Africa for 4 Years - Nana Kwame Dankwah
See the young Nana Akufo-Addo preparing for a boxing bout
Aflao Customs officer loses life while escorting intercepted goods
Related Articles: