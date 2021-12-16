Five die on the spot in multiple car crash on Accra-Kumasi highway

Scores of injured persons have also been rushed to the Kibi government hospital

At least five persons have died in a fatal accident involving three vehicles Thursday morning at Akyem Anyinasin junction near Bunso, along the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

Scores of injured persons have also been rushed to the Kibi government hospital and the Savior Memorial hospitals in Osiem.



The accident vehicles are unregistered Toyota Corolla, Toyota Hiace passengers bus and a Pathfinder aboard by a senior Police officer identified as Ransford Duah.



Starr News Eastern Regional Correspondent Kojo Ansah reports that the accident occurred about 9:20 am on December 16, 2021, when the Toyota Corolla from the Kumasi direction allegedly undertook a wrong overtaking and attempted to drive past a stationary cargo truck in the middle of the road to the lane of oncoming vehicles.



The Toyota Corolla collided head-on with the Pathfinder, according to Isaac Okyere alias Psyco, Assemblymember for Anyinasin.

He said the Toyota Hiace with passengers aboard which was following closely also crashed and somersaulted multiple times.



Three male and two female passengers in the Toyota Hiace died instantly while others including occupants of the two private vehicles sustained life-threatening injuries.



Police officers from Kyebi MTTD with support of residents of Anyinasin Community extricated the victims and rushed them to hospitals.



Efforts were ongoing to tow the accident vehicle and the stationary cargo truck from the road.