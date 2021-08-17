Five in critical condition after an accident at Awutu Breku

The five victims have been admitted at the Awutu Breku Health Center for treatment

Five persons have sustained various degrees of injuries in an accident at Awutu Bereku in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region.

The accident is said to have occurred Monday, August 16, 2021, morning.



Rainbow Radio gathered that the accident involved a cargo car with the registration number GX 4558-19 that was fully loaded with a toilet roll.



According to some eyewitnesses who spoke to Nana Yaw Asare, the truck was speeding and moving from Bontrase's direction to join the main highway but lost control and somersaulted and injured the victims.



The Awutu Breku District Police Commander ASP Joshua Samenyo confirmed the incident.

He disclosed that the five victims have been admitted to Awutu Breku Health Center for treatment.



The truck has also been towed to the station for further probe, he added.



He said there was a need for a road diversion to reduce the number of road accidents.



The officer indicated authorities have been informed on the matter and he was hopeful the road would be diverted or be made a one-way lane.