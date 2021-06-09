Five killed as timber truck runs over cargo car at Atwima Kwannwoma

According to eyewitnesses, the timber logs fell from the moving truck and crushed the cargo car

Correspondence from Ashanti Region

Five persons are feared dead in a crash that occurred between a timber car and a cargo truck at Afrancho in the Atwima Kwanwoma district of the Ashanti region.



The timber car which had loaded fully with logs run over the cargo truck after the two collided.



The sad incident which claimed five lives sustaining two others in critical conditions, also witnessed the death of four cows which were being carried by the cargo truck.



Mr. Yeboah, an eyewitness who also happened to be part of the rescue team speaking to Ghanaweb said, it took them almost a two and half hours before the two surviving victims could be rescued with the help of other nearby residents.



Police and ambulance service came to the scene to carry away both the dead and injured persons.

Other eyewitnesses who spoke to Ghanaweb said the timber truck which had carried eight logs collided with the cargo car which had also carried cows to Kumasi - Obuasi highway.



They further explained that three of the timber logs violently fell from the moving truck and crushed the cargo car with the registration number AS 8327-Y leading to the death of five people.



The victims are currently on admission at the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital whiles the dead bodies have been deposited at the morgue.



Watch video below:



