Five land guards remanded over terrorism, illegal possession of firearm

The suspects allegedly terrorised residents in Kokrobite

Source: GNA

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded five people to assist in police investigation for allegedly terrorising residents of Kokrobite over land.

They include Awudu Amadu, Joshua Abosu, Simon Okyeame Borketey, Joseph Okaigya, and Noah Ashiley.



They are also facing a charge of possessing firearms and ammunition without lawful authority.



Their pleas were not taken because Okaigya was showing signs of mental disorder.



The Court presided over by Mrs. Afia Owusaa Appiah, ordered that he should be sent to hospital for assessment and treatment.



They will make their next appearance on February 17, 2022.

Meanwhile, Nii Armah Fit, said to be the ringleader, is on the run.



Police Chief Inspector Isaac Anquandah told the Court that Amadu, 37, was a trader, Abosu, 30, labourer, Borketey, 42, fisher, Okaigya, 40, fisher, and Ashiley, 32, ceiling fixer.



He said apart from Ashiley who lived at Weija, the rest were residents of Kokrobite.



The prosecution said police intelligence indicated that Nii Armah Fit, also a resident of Kokrobite had recruited land guards, armed them with offensive weapons, and terrorising people on their lands.



It said on February 3, 2022, police from the National Operations Directorate proceeded to the residence of Nii Armah and arrested his accomplices.

Chief Inspector Anquandah said the police found three Pump Action guns, three boxes of BB live cartridges, a box of 9mm ammunition, six cutlasses and three wooden clubs.



Their counsel, Mr. Macdonald Nii Ayitey Okine, argued that the police did the search without a search warrant.



The prosecution responded that the exercise was done in a professional manner by a senior police officer.