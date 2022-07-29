Five major incidents since Adwoa Safo went on extended leave

Sarah Adwoa Safo, MP Dome-Kwabenya

President Akufo-Addo on July 28, 2022, issued an order for the immediate dismissal of Sarah Adwoa Safo as Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection.

The former Minister, who also doubles as a Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya Constituency in the Greater Accra Region has been on extended leave since last year.



The last time she attended Parliament was in December 2021 to assist with the passage of the 2022 budget statement by the government.



Her seat in Parliament is also the subject of a Privileges Committee recommendation, in which her Caucus – i.e. the Majority Group – wants her expelled immediately.



GhanaWeb looks back at 5 major events that have ensued since Adwoa Safo was granted leave



Adwoa Safo's leave extended by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo



The Minister's first leave of absence was scheduled to elapse on August 31, 2022, but it was extended by the president.



A statement dated Wednesday, October 6, 2021, issued by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, confirmed that the Minister sought the leave of absence for personal reasons.

"In her absence and until further notice, President Akufo-Addo has directed the Minister for Sanitation, Cecilia Abena Dapaah to act as caretaker Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection," the statement added.



Impersonation allegations during vote on 2022 budget



In December 2022, Parliament witnessed chaotic scenes as the House deliberated on passing the 2022 budget. Aside from the violent scuffles was a case of impersonation.



Sarah Adwoa Safo being the main accused. The Minority Caucus insist that a character who purported to be the lawmaker was actually not her and that the imposter was invited to ensure that the budget could be passed given the hung nature of the House.



She appeared later on the floor (unmasked compared to the alleged imposter) and dismissed the allegation that she was not around for the vote. The Minority has insisted that they will pursue the matter but nothing has been heard so far.



TikTok videos and deletion of account



In February 2022, the social media platform, Tik Tok, become topical after Kennedy Agyapong in an interview slammed Adwoa Safo for posting TikTok videos from the United States but refusing to return and attend to her duties in Parliament.

Days later, the account was unavailable as it appeared that the MP had deleted it. GhanaWeb checks at the time of deletion showed that the TikTok account with the username [@sarahadwaosafo] with over 12,000 followers had only three videos.



All videos were posted as of last year. Two of them showed her singing gospel songs and ministering about the goodness of God - one was shot in a room with the other in a vehicle, both believed to be outside the country.



The third video shows her in a red dress dancing to a hip song as she sings along to the admiration of some onlookers.



April 5 referral to Privileges Committee along with two others



On Tuesday, 5th April, 2022, Speaker Alban Bagbin drew the attention of the House, to a potential breach of Article 97(1) (c) of the 1992 Constitution, and Order 16 (1) of the Standing Orders of Parliament after receiving a petition on prolonged, unauthorized absence by three members:



The three were Hon Sarah Adwoa Safo; Henry Quartey (Ayawaso Central) and Kennedy Ohene Agyapong (Assin Central).



The Committee was able to meet with the two others except for Adwoa Safo who could not be reached. They have since 'cleared' the two with a decision on the status of Adwoa Safo to be delivered in a ruling by Speaker Alban Bagbin.

May 26 interview on Joy FM



Amid the rising internal discontent about her continued absence and impact on government business, Sarah Adwoa Safo appeared on a local TV channel, Joy News, discussing a wide range of issues.



Among others, the reason for her absence and her commitment to the New Patriotic Party and to the government under which she was serving as Minister.



Latest development, as MP seat hands in balance, Adwoa Safo sacked as Minister



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on July 28, 2022; sacked Sarah Adwoa Safo as the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection with immediate effect.



According to a statement signed by Eugene Arhin, Director of Communications, Office of the President, the President’s decision was according to Article 81(a) of the 1992 Constitution.



The statement added that Cecilia Abena Dapaah, Minister, Sanitation and Water Resources, will continue as the caretaker minister until a substantive Minister.

“In accordance with article 81(a) of the Constitution, the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has revoked the appointment of Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo, Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, as Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, with immediate effect.



“The Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, will continue to act as caretaker Minister for the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, until such a time that President Akufo-Addo appoints a substantive Minister,” the statement from the Presidency concluded.



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Click here to nominate.



SARA/PEN