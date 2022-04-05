0
Five men killed in a horrific accident in Akim Birimso

Tue, 5 Apr 2022 Source: GNA

Five adult men out of 13 passengers have died after a Toyota Hiace minibus with registration AK 1145-21 was involved in a horrific accident in Akim Birimso in the Eastern Region.

The minibus driver, who is yet to be identified, is said to be one of the five persons who died on the spot and were taken to the Kibi Government Hospital for identification, preservation, and autopsy.

According to the Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ebenezer Tetteh, "seven male occupants onboard the Toyota Hiace minibus sustained injury and were rushed to the Hawa Memorial Saviour Hospital, Osiem for treatment".

He told the Ghana News Agency that the deceased driver of the minibus was traveling from Kumasi to Accra at 0355 hours on Monday when “he veered off his lane and when he reached a section of the road at Akim Birimso on the Accra-Kumasi highway".

He said the minibus collided with the offside rear portion of a Daf LowBed articulated truck with the registration GT 3799-16, driven by Mr. Promise Agbenorhevi, 40, on his way to Kumasi from Tema.

He noted that the articulated truck was escorted by three vehicles, two in front and one behind, and was loaded with a pumping machine.

DSP Tetteh explained that the accident killed five adult males and injured seven others and that the accident vehicles were towed from the scene and impounded for examination and testing by the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority.

