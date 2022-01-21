Five people were rescued from debris - Fire Service

Fire Service rescue persons from debris

The Ghana National Fire Service has said that, they rescued five persons from the debris after the explosion that occurred at Apiate in the Western Region.

The service, giving an account of the role they played in bringing the explosion under control, noted “we rescued 5 people from the debris,” during their rescue mission at Apiate after the massive explosion.



The police have however confirmed that 13 people have died with 179 casualties.



According to the Western Regional commander, ACFO Ohene, they received a distress call about the explosion at 12:19 hours, “the call from a radio presenter at Trinity FM Bogosu” and dispatched their appliances at 12:20 hours. The dispatched appliances arrived at the scene at 13:05 hours to begin the rescue mission.

ACFO Ohene further stated that, “When our men got here, we saw some of the houses had been razed down, there was pandemonium, people had scattered, so we started our rescue activities then we realised that some houses had been engulfed in fire, so we started tackling the fire in those houses. In all, we had about 31 houses.”



They also noted that the firefighting team was able to put the fire under control at 17:05. According to them, they faced some challenges including a poor road network before achieving their aim