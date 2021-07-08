Five perish in accident at Suhum

The injured have been admitted to the Suhum Government Hospital

Five persons have died after a car they were travelling with, Hyundai H1 mini, was involved in an accident at Omenako near Suhum in the Eastern Region.

Five others also sustained injuries in the accident which occurred on Wednesday July 7.



The injured have been admitted to the Suhum Government Hospital for treatment.

The Police told journalists that the bus hit a truck.