Five personalities behind Gyakye Quayson’s by-election win

Gyakye Quayson and former president John Mahama

The National Democratic Congress deployed its strength from the national through to the regional, constituency and polling station levels in preparation for the Assin North by-election.

At the end, the party’s candidate James Gyakye Quayson prevailed over the governing New Patriotic Party’s Charles Owusu.



The planning must have been long and hard given the heightened interest if the NPP and government in seeking to snatch the seat from the NDC on the back of a recent by-election win in Kumawu in the Ashanti Region.



Gyakye Quayson thanked his constituents and the NDC for his victory and promised to serve the Assin North people well. He is due to take his oath of office in parliament soon.



GhanaWeb looks at five influential personalities who help with his victory



Sammy Gyamfi



Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Director of the NDC was appointed campaign manager and he delivered on the task through on-the-ground canvassing for votes as well as making multiple media appearances to sell the party’s candidate.



John Mahama

John Mahama made two campaign trips to Assin North, accompanying Quayson to different polling units, going with him on visitation to palaces and holding two rallies and other engagements.



As the NDC’s flagbearer for the 2024 polls, Mahama’s involvement was much for Quayson as it was for himself and the party’s confidence ahead of the 2024 vote.



Ato Forson



The Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson spearheaded a campaign of MPs in his caucus who stormed the constituency in turns to back the campaign of their former colleague.



Sammy Gyamfi reserved praise for Ato Forson in a post-victory speech underlining the crucial nature of his involvement.



Stan Dogbe



Information available to GhanaWeb shows that the team that works on Mahama’s social media artwork took over graphics and other designs for the Gyakye Quayson campaign and that team is headed by Stan Dogbe.

Kofi Asiedu – NDC Central Regional Chairman



Finally, the Ashanti Regional chairman of the NDC was in the thick of affairs for obvious reasons, the contest was in his domain and he had to take full charge at least of the region’s mobilization.



About the Assin North election:



According to the Electoral Commission's announcement, James Gyakye Quayson garnered a total of 17,245 votes, representing 57.56% of the total votes cast.



His closest contender, Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), received 12,630 votes, accounting for 42.15% of the votes.



Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party Ghana (LPG) secured 87 votes, which represented 0.29% of the overall tally.



The by-election in Assin North was held to fill the parliamentary seat left vacant following a legal battle that questioned Quayson's eligibility to hold office due to dual citizenship concerns.

