Five prophecies by Prophet Badu Kobi which turned out to be false

Prophet Badu Kobi, the General Overseer of Glorious Wave Chapel International

• Prophet Badu Kobi over the weekend made some prophecies which did not come to pass

• He predicted wins for England and Brazil but they both lost to Italy and Argentina respectively



• He also made prophecies in the 2016 and 2020 elections which turned out to be false



The Bible in Acts 2:17 states that “’In the last days, God says, I will pour out my Spirit on all people. Your sons and daughters will prophesy, your young men will see visions, your old men will dream dreams.”



The same Bible in Matthew chapter 24 verse 4 to 5 said “And Jesus answered and said unto them, Take heed that no man deceive you. For many shall come in my name, saying, I am Christ; and shall deceive many.”



In the first quote, God promises a special gift for his sons and daughter who will make prophecies and declarations that will come to pass and manifest his great power.



In the second, Jesus forewarns believers of charlatans who will in the last days show up and pretend to be men of God.



In Chapter 11 of the Matthew 24, Jesus was more certain and called out false prophets whiles cautioning believers against such people. Jesus said “ And many false prophets shall rise, and shall deceive many.”



For Christians in the country, the above-stated quotes typify what the religion or faith has become in recent times. An army of young and dedicated servants of God who are spreading the word of God and winning souls and another of charlatans who have more than brought disgrace to the Christian faith and given more weapons to anti-Christians instead of winning souls for the God they claim to serve.

These two school of thoughts are heavily influenced by one’s understanding of the Bible and the kind of Christianity he or she has been exposed to. Whiles some pastors are seen as genuine, others are viewed as an reflection of the false prophets Jesus proclaimed.



One of such pastors who divides public opinion is Prophet Badu Kobi. Whiles his followers see him as a perfect example of anointed man of God, his critics hold a dissenting view and will not hesitate to slap the ‘false prophet’ label on him.



The latter group has had more laughs recently as some prophecies or predictions made by Prophet Badu Kobi have failed to manifest.



Brazil to win Copa America



The weekend was a sporting or more particularly football weekend. The finals of the Copa America and 2020 Euros were played whiles Hearts of Oak won their first league title in over a decade. The Copa America final was between Argentina and host nation Brazil at historic Maracanã Stadium in Brazil.



Badu Kobi in a viral video predicted victory for Brazil over Argentina but as it turned out, Messi and his Argentine warriors were 1-0 victors over Brazil.



“Most people don’t know this and they question, how a prophet is able to talk about football, health matters, energy, future matters but let me tell you that… God rules in men’s matters. There is nothing that you can say that God is not interested in,” Badu Kobi stated.



He added, “Now for the match which will happen tonight between Brazil and Argentina, Brazil will win. Argentina will not win, Messi is part of Argentina, he is a great footballer but the night is not for them, the night is for Brazil and Brazil will win this cup. That is what the spirit of the Lord has revealed to me.”





England to beat Italy



Still on the theme of football, Prophet Badu Kobi tried his prophetic prowess on the finals of the 2020 Euros which was played at the Wembley Stadium on Sunday.



England were confident that it was ‘coming home’ and if they listened to Badu Kobi, their excitement would have been increased as he also subscribed to the ‘It’s Coming Home’ bandwagon.



"Today, England will beat Italy," Prophet Badu Kobi said on Sunday, hours before the final match at Wembley. "I will say it again. That is the work of a prophet. Keep saying what God is saying."



His prophecy failed as the trophy went to Rome after Italy won 3-2 on penalties.



Donald Trump to win US elections



It is not only on the football field that Badu Kobi has tasted defeat in his prophecies or predictions. In politics too he has recorded some reputational losses after his prophecies turned out to be a figment of his imagination.

One of such political prophecies was the outcome of the 2020 United States of America election.



Like most Ghanaian prophets, Badu Kobi announced that the then incumbent Donald Trump was going to retain his seat. Joe Biden of the Democratic party was going to lose. “The same way Trump will bulldoze his way; he will win. Americans will not understand but Trump is 2021 President,” Badu Kobi declared on November 8, 2020.



“Between the two [Biden and Trump], Trump is strong, Biden is weak, and he will use that strength to win. And so, Trump is the next President of America…,” Badu Kobi emphasised.



Today is July 13, 2021, the President of America is Joe Biden and Trump who is on a social media ban can be referred to Ex-POTUS.



Mahama to win 2020 elections



John Dramani Mahama was going to unseat Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and return for his second term.



This prophecy was made by Prophet Badu Kobi on November 25, 2020.



He said at the time: “The way human beings look at things is not the same way God views things. This election, we’ll see a bit of confusion and blood-shedding but in all, it will end well.

“There will be no run-off, just one round. John Dramani will win the election, nothing will change. The ballot is cast spiritually before the physical and it has been done already, Mahama has it, he’ll win”, he stressed.







Mahama will win 2016 elections



Before the failed prophecies of 2020, there were the 2016 one. John Mahama the then sitting president will suffer no defeat and continue as president of the Republic of Ghana, said Prophet Badu.



“There will not be a second round, John Mahama will get 50 percent plus, but I saw us voting till the next day which is 8th; which simply means some places across the country will vote the next day,” Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi noted on June 3, 2016.



Let’s not bore you with details of that election. As you already know, John Mahama lost and Akufo-Addo won.