Five reported dead in accident on Accra-Kumasi highway

Accident on the Accra - Kumasi highway

At least five people were killed in an accident in a road crash on the Accra-Kumasi highway at Akim Birimso in the Eastern Region, officials say.

Seven others sustained injuries and are receiving treatment at the Hawa Memorial Hospital at Osiem, the police have confirmed.



A police spokesperson DSP Ebenezer Tetteh said the Monday dawn accident involved an Accra-bound minibus with registration number AK 1145-21, which was travelling from Kumasi with 13 persons on board.



Tetteh indicated that the Toyota Hiace veered off its lane and crashed into an articulated Daf lowbed with registration number GT3799-16.

The five persons died on the spot.



The bodies of the five have been deposited at the Kibi Government Hospital for preservation and autopsy.