Five robbery suspects arrested at Buipe for car snatching

Suspects allegedly bolted after snatching car

Source: GNA

Five suspected armed robbers have been arrested at Buipe in the Savannah Region after a robbery incident in Tamale.

A news brief from the Police said the suspects snatched a Toyota Camry salon car from its owner at a residential area in Tamale and bolted.



It said, however, the Police pursued them and succeeded in arresting them at Buipe.

The brief said a search on them led to the retrieval of a G3 Riffle and a pistol.



It said details would be provided by the Northern Regional Police Command in due course.