1
Menu
News

Five shot as gunmen attack church during Easter service

Robbers GUN3 The suspected robbers wore masks and wielded locally manufactured guns

Sat, 16 Apr 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

At least five people sustained gunshot wounds when gunmen stormed a church and opened fire on worshippers Saturday dawn.

The incident occurred at the Heaven Embassy Chapel International located at Atwima Afrancho in the Ashanti Region.

According to eyewitnesses the suspected robbers wore masks and wielded locally manufactured guns.

“They shot sporadically at the worshippers and we had to take cover. Five of the victims including three children survived with gunshot wounds. We have suspended church service for now as we await further directives from our head pastor,” an eyewitness said.

A report from the Ashanti regional police command revealed that the victims were robbed of their phones and cash amounts. Four of the wounded victims, including children aged between 10 and 13 years are receiving treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.

An unidentified woman has, however, been admitted to the Foase Health Center, according to the report. The police at Foase District are investigating the incident.

You can also watch this edition of People & Places:

Source: starrfm.com.gh
WATCH TWI NEWS
Bishop Dag Heward-Mills' first post after son's death
How Antwi-Boahen started Kab-Fam
Successful businessmen whose 'rags to riches' story caused stirs
NPP footsoldier makes u-turn after Adwoa Safo’s reply
Attempt to appoint 17-year-old to head church sparks anger, members stage boycott
We lost $1billion because of you – NPP MP blasts Adwoa Safo
Samuel Takyi wins first professional fight in Round 2 TKO
Adwoa Safo details what she has been doing for Dome-Kwabenya as ‘absentee’ MP
Photo of Asamoah Gyan’s first son Fredrick Asamoah Gyan leaves Ghanaians in shock
Dag Heward-Mills' first son is dead