Five teenagers drown in Komenda

Residents at Komenda in the Komenda Edina Eguafo Abirem Municipality of the Central Region have been thrown into a state of shock and mourning after four teenagers; a boy and four girls who went swimming on Saturday drowned.

Detailing the event to Starr News, the Assembly Member for Komenda Anomako Electoral Area Kojo Williams confirmed that the children were aged 11 and 15.



He explained that after news of the drowning broke on Saturday, they immediately rushed to the scene and found two bodies on the shores of the sea. He said on Sunday they found two other bodies after which they reported the case to the Komenda Police station for investigations.



All four bodies have been sent to Cape Coast Teaching Hospital for autopsy and preservation.

A few months back, some 13 teenagers drowned in the Apam sea.



Fishermen in the area are still searching for the remaining body in the sea.