Five times Koku Anyidoho fought with leading members of the NDC

Koku Anyidoho, former Deputy General Secretary of NDC

•Koku Anyidoho has been expelled from the National Democratic Congress

•The party says Koku Anyidoho breached some its disciplinary rules



•GhanaWeb looks at five leading members of the NDC Koku Anyidoho clashed with as a member of the NDC



For most watchers of Ghana’s political space, news of koku Anyidoho’s expulsion from the National Democratic Congress came with little shock.



The writings have been on the wall and the statement issued by the party on Tuesday, July 27 was just a confirmation of what was already widely expected.



From 2018 when he lost the General Secretary race to Asiedu Nketia, Koku Anyidoho has broken camp with the NDC and on countless occasions hit out at the party and some of its top officials for a myriad of reasons.



As the conversation around his dismissal continues, GhanaWeb highlights five instances where he clashed with either the party or its officials.



Koku versus Asiedu Nketia

There is no love lost between the former Deputy General Secretary and his boss and describing their relationship as hostile will not be an exaggeration.



Koku Anyidoho per reports felt betrayed by Asiedu Nketia’s decision to run for the General Secretary post in 2018 and has since then not be on good terms with him.



In February this year he confirmed these reports with a post on social media where he invoked God’s anger on Asiedu Nketia.



“Pls; this is not Asiedu Nketiah: I continue to respect him as my former boss but he is the one who betrayed me: and God SHALL punish him,” he said in reaction to a viral photo of him and someone people suspected to be Asiedu Nketia.



This is one of many instances where he either implicitly or explicitly fired Asiedu Nketia.



Koku versus Mahama



According to Eric Adjei, the communicator whose petition triggered the suspension and dismissal of Koku Anyidoho, his penchant for attacking John Dramani Mahama was one of the reasons he made the move.

A search on the internet of Koku Anyidoho will bring to light the number of times he has verbally attacked the former president.



From not honoring Atta Mills to plotting his defeat as General Secretary, Koku has routinely had a bone to pick with Mahama.



In one instance, he alleged that John Mahama ‘hated’ him because he remained loyal to the late Professor John Evans Atta Mills.



“Why did John Dramani Mahama hate his boss President John Evans Atta-Mills; & extended the hatred to Koku Anyidoho?



“Why did John Mahama refuse to build the Asomdwee Park? Let the world know that I do not hate JM; he hates me because of my loyalty to President Atta Mills,” he wrote.



Koku Anyidoho versus Ofosu Ampofo



The National Chairman of the NDC has not been spared from the harsh critique of the one-time Presidential spokesperson.

In March this year, Koku Anyidoho accused Ofosu Ampofo of lacking the courage to lead the NDC.



“So, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, National Chairman & Leader of the NDC was recklessly "bold" to say "... NDC is a moving train so members can jump off anytime because new ones will jump on board?" Is that how to grow a Party? The statement shall haunt him whether he likes it or not,” he posted on Twitter.



Koku Anyidoho versus Sammy Gyamfi



Sammy Gyamfi, the NDC's national communications officer has also been involved in spats with Koku Anyidoho. When Sammy Gyamfi criticized Alban Bagbin and the leadership of the NDC caucus in Parliament , Koku did not let it slide.



He berated him for not respecting the elders of the party and questioned his commitment to the NDC.



“It was about two weeks ago that we heard that a certain small boy in the NDC who feels the NDC is his bonafide property; the boy who recently joined the party has attacked the Speaker of Parliament and the leadership of the NDC in Parliament,” he chastised.



“This boy who joined the party recently wants to be carried in a palanquin; he has no respect for anyone and he says whatever he wants and now he has clashed with the Rt. Hon. Speaker Alban Bagbin,” he chided.

Koku versus NDC Communicators



Koku Anyidoho mocked the party’s communicators after former Deputy Attorney General, Dominic Ayine was dragged before the Supreme Court on charges of contempt during the hearing of the 2020 election petition.



He noticed that the move by the court affected the NDC communicators as they maintained silence on proceedings which used not to the case before.



“Yesterday when court closed, those usually carrying their weight around looked like they had iced block on their tongues, some couldn’t talk again. Now they were saying ‘we shall respect the decision of the court,” he stated in an interview on Okay FM monitored by GhanaWeb.



"The animal cries differently when caught in a trap and when one of them got caught yesterday they were talking differently. Now they are saying they will respect the court’s decision like Rawlings would usually say ‘who born dog’ for you to say you won’t respect the court?” he questioned.