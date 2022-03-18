Five to appear before court over Bawku clashes involving soldiers

Police say no further arrests were made since the situation is under control

Five civilians who were arrested following a gun battle with the military in Bawku in the Upper East Region Wednesday dawn, leading to the death of two civilians and injuring three military officers will be arraigned before the court on Friday, March 18, 2022.

Police say no further arrests were made since the situation is under control and there is, therefore, the need to arraign the culprits before the court.



The five were in police custody assisting with investigations while the injured military officers have so far been airlifted to the 37 Military Hospital for treatment.



The dead have been deposited at the Bawku Municipal Hospital’s morgue for autopsy.



The three military men who got injured are attached to the 11th Mechanised Infantry Battalion located in the Upper East Regional Headquarters in Bolgatanga.

They were on special duties to arrest some people who were causing confusion in the area when the incident happened.



The Bawku Municipal Police Commander, Superintendent Simon Akabati, updating 3FM’s Sunrise on Friday explained to host Alfred Ocansey that there were rumours that one other person also died but that is yet to be confirmed.



“That is just a rumour but the five people who were arrested would be arraigned before the court today,” he explained.