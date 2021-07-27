Fix Kintampo roads - MP demands

MP for Kintampo, Joseph Kwame Kumah

Source: Michael Mensah, Contributor

The member of Parliament for Kintampo North constituency, Joseph Kwame Kumah, has asked the Minister of Roads and Highways when the Kintampo town roads and other road projects in the constituency awarded by the previous government will be completed.

This was during the minister’s appearance before parliament on July 20 to answer questions from members.



In a response to the question, the Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako Atta, stated that the Sorunuase, Ntaraban, Busuama roads stretching about 15km awarded on 15th March 2016 was expected to be completed by 30th May 2016 but work has progressed poorly as the contractor has not been consistent.



He also mentioned the Ntankro to Kunsu road construction which has also hit a deadlock with the ministry considering abrogating the contract for non-performance.



He said that as of July 2021, only about 20% of work on these roads had been completed. He added that all these contracts are being pencilled for termination and to be rewarded for work to continue.

In an interview after the session, Joseph Kwame Kumah lamented the perennial practice of abandoning projects started by previous governments and admonished that in this 21st-century era of governance such practices should be discouraged.



Joseph Kwame Kumah cited the position of Kintampo as centre of Ghana and by extension the centre of the world with its huge tourism potential as reasons why the constituency should be given some attention especially because the roads in the constituency are in very deplorable states.



He added that though the NPP declared this year as the year of roads, his constituency is yet to feel the effect. He hoped that the declaration will not only remain as a political mantra.