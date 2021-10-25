‘Fix Our Roads’ demo hits Madina today

Residents of Madina will demonstrate today (File photo)

• The government has declared 2021 as a year of roads

• Some residents of Madina are demonstrating to get their roads attended to



• The recent rains have exposed the bad nature of those roads



Some residents in the Madina constituency will today, join their Member of Parliament, Francis-Xavier Sosu, for a planned demonstration to register their frustrations over the deplorable nature of some roads in the area.



The demonstration, which was initially scheduled to have happened last Monday, October 18, 2021, is to take place today, Monday, October 25, 2021, after the police had initially said it was unable to offer the protesters protection on the earlier date, reports citinewsroom.com.



The deteriorating nature of the roads in the constituency have been further exposed after the recent rains and the people hope that by hitting the streets, the attention of the appropriate authorities would be brought to their plight.

Francis-Xavier Sosu has explained too that the situation in his constituency has become so terrible that it buys squarely into the claims that the government, in its year of roads agenda, has left out his enclave.



He added that although he is informed that the roads in question in the constituency have been awarded to contractors, he has hit the wall in trying to get the workers on the site.



“The demonstration has been called because of the extreme bad nature of the roads in the constituency, and we have actually drawn the government’s attention to this for some time now and it seems all our attempts have fallen on deaf ears,” Citinewsroom.com quoted him.



The recent rains have flooded some houses around the designated roads, destroying homes of the residents, as well as inconveniencing them.



