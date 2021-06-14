Fix UHAS roads – Volta NDC to government

A Metro Mass Transit that conveys students to lectures stuck in mud

The Volta Regional Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Sorkpa K. Agbleze has called on the government to fix the roads leading to and within the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS).

In a statement, Mr. Agbleze justified that the roads need to be fixed because UHAS is being used as the COVID-19 testing centre for Volta, Oti, and parts of the Eastern region.



In addition to this, he said the poor nature of the roads makes it particularly difficult for vehicles to bring COVID-19 samples from health facilities within these regions to the campus.



He alleged that the UHAS Director of Physical Planning and Projects noted that phase two of the construction of the Central Administration Block, School of Nursing and Midwifery by the Chinese government which will cost $60 million will only commence after the UHAS access roads are constructed.

“The UHAS roads are pathetically inaccessible for the students and lecturers, especially in this rainy season. Few days ago, the Metro Mass Transit that conveys students to lectures got stuck in the mud so were other vehicles that ply the roads on the UHAS campus,” he said in his statement.



The roads in their current state Mr Agbleze noted are “pathetic and quite ironic that the year which was described as the year of roads by H.E. the President has seen very little or nothing as far as road construction in the Volta Region is concerned.”



The NDC, in the Volta Region, is, therefore, calling on the government led by President Nana Akufo-Addo to make good their promise of constructing roads across the country especially in the Volta region.