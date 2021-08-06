'Fix Yourselves' - Dr. Otchere-Ankrah blasts '#FixTheCountry' protesters

Governance Lecturer at the Central University, Dr, Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah

Governance Lecturer at the Central University, Dr, Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah has taken shots at the #FixtheCountry demonstrators who hit the streets of Accra yesterday over some national issues.

Many Ghanaians have been on the ''#FixtheCountry'' campaign with the aim of putting the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on his toes to improve the living conditions of the citizenry.



Hundreds of protesters, on Wednesday, August 4, which also marked Founder's Day, marched through some streets in the Capital City wielding placards with inscriptions like '#FixOurEducation System now', 'Justice for Kaaka', ‘If Ghana was your personal property, would you run it like this?’, 'Ghana is the most religious yet most corrupt' among others.



Discussing the protest on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', Dr. Otchere-Ankrah blasted the conveners of the demonstration saying ''they neglected the COVID-19 protocols''.



He dreaded the demonstrators may have been exposed to the deadly virus that has over the weeks increased rapidly across the country.

He also feared the infected demonstrators may infect others with the disease.



Dr. Otchere-Ankrah also pointed out some bad habits that the demonstrators exhibited during the protest.



"Fix yourselves," he advised Ghanaians as he expressed disappointment in the citizenry regarding not just the protest but some habits of the populace that negatively affect Ghana's development.



"How do we fix such behaviour and our character in the society . . .The person who should be punished must be punished and the one who must be given advice should be advised. We should also advise ourselves because we are quick at pointing fingers," he stated.