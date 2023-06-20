Fix date for inauguration and swearing-in of Assembly members – CLGA to local government ministry

The Centre for Local Governance Advocacy (CLGA)

The Deputy Executive Director of the Centre for Local Governance Advocacy (CLGA), Gladys Gillian Tetteh, has called on the Ministry for Local Government to fix a date for the inauguration and swearing-in of assembly members, to avoid a vacuum or a truncation of the tenure of the current assembly members.

According to her, this is vital to ensure the smooth transition of assembly members into their respective positions, to support government continuity.



By law, the elections are expected to be held around December 2023 to elect new District Assembly and Unit Committee members to replace the current members, whose mandate expires by January 2024. The Electoral Commission has proposed October 2023 for the local level election.



In a statement, the CLGA noted that to avoid some reoccurrence of some of the challenging experiences, the ministry should urgently fix a date for the inauguration.



“The current tenure of the assemblies will end in January 2024 and immediately after elections, the commitment of the current Assembly members to the work for the assemblies is likely to dwindle and this will affect their functionality.



“Further, to avoid future legal issues, the Ministry for Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development is advised to fix a date for the inauguration and swearing- in of Assembly members to avoid a vacuum or a truncation of tenure of the current assembly members,” the CLGA Director said.





AE/SEA