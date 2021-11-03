Fix our roads, we can't swim in the mud anymore - Amansie South residents to govt

Amansie South residents on demonstration

• Amansie South residents embarked on demonstration on Wednesday

• The residents said the state of roads are hampering business activities



• They want the government to render its promises to them by fixing the road



Residents in Amansie South in the Ashanti region have embarked on a demonstration over bad roads in the community.



The demonstrators who were bearing placards had writings like “Fix our roads, we can't swim in the mud anymore among others, It’s the year of roads but the year of dust, Nana remember your promises.”



The residents who came out in their numbers bemoaned the state of the deplorable roads is affecting economic activities in the area.

According to them, they want the government to as a matter of urgency fix their roads to enable transportation very accessible.



One of the demonstrators who spoke to TV3 in an interview said, “The road is not good, we are suffering, if you are coming from Kumasi, you have to stop and come the next day. So we are begging NPP to fix our roads for us.”



She added, “Enough is enough, the everyday cliché that we have given the roads to a contractor must end. We want to see them get to work.”



Residents have revealed that commuting on the road in the night is very dangerous since criminals have taken advantage of the deplorable road to engage in their criminal acts.



